Drivers prepare for lane closures on I-64 beginning Monday

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in...
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in Cabell County.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in Cabell County will need to allot extra time in their commute as both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will have lane closures next week.

Repair work will be taking place about a mile and a half east of John’s Creek Road in Milton and will take about one month to complete.

Ray Counts drives this stretch of I-64 daily. He said his family has already dealt with backups this week.

“You have to slow down and watch what you’re doing, " said Ray Counts. “It’s going to be even worse. My wife drives from Charleston every evening, and she was an extra 40 minutes getting home. "

Starting at 6 a.m. on October 25th, one lane going in each direction will be closed while repairs are made to the deck and the expansion joints.

The lanes will be closed on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from Tuesday mornings through Thursday afternoons.

A press release from the Department of Transportation reads, “Drivers are advised to expect the lane closures and to adjust their commuting schedules.”

