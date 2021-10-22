Advertisement

Motorcycle crash shuts down slow lane of I77

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has shut down the slow lane of I77 near the Leon Sullivan Way exit.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday.

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, two motorcycles were involved, and two people were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

