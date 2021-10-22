One year later and family not giving up on search for missing man

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been more than a year since Charles “Chuck” Taylor, 39, of Charleston was reported missing.

“Chuck has been gone over a year and everyday, we just stay so upset because, somebody knows something,” said Sherry Taylor, Charles Taylor’s mom. “I would just really appreciate (it) if somebody would come (forward) and tell us where is my son’s body.”

On September 20, 2020, Taylor was reported missing by his girlfriend. He was believed to last be seen leaving his apartment complex, Williamson Towers, in Williamson around 5 a.m.

“I talked to my brother everyday, my brother would never break contact,” Chastity Taylor, Taylor’s sister. “If he’s not contacting any of us, he’s talking to my dad all day long and that was another big red flag. Everyone’s idea was ‘oh maybe he’s in Charleston’ no, if he was here, he’d be right here.”

Ten days after Taylor was reported missing, the Williamson Police Department conducted a grid search.

Originally, Williamson Police Department Chief Grady Dotson said that no foul play was suspected.

In February, the Taylor family requested the case be handed over to the West Virginia State Police. Trooper First Class R.L. Jennings has been on the case since then and said they are not ruling out anything at this point.

“At this point really, we don’t have any evidence showing either way there could be foul play, there could be an accident,” said Jennings. “At any point, anything could’ve happened.”

TFC Jennings said he has interviewed several people, conducted several search warrants and several subpoenas. Troopers believe they have good leads but are still requesting the public’s help if anyone knows any information.

“We’re hoping that somebody, anybody can step forward and help us out in our investigation in anyway whatsoever to give the family some closure, to bring some kind of justice to Mr. Taylor.”

Troopers said there have been no sightings of Taylor and his bank records have not moved.

“When you know someone and you know their behaviors, we can’t stress that enough. He would not just run off and start a whole new life without us,” Taylor’s other sister, Dominique Taylor, said. “We would just like someone to please step up, do the right thing, go to law officials and let us know where he is.”

Taylor’s family said he had a specific type of eye disease that allowed him only to see figures and not specific details. Taylor’s sister, Dominique, says she has the same disease.

“We can see figures but we can’t see the fine detail of things,” she said. “My brother would never walk off in the night or early morning when it’s still dark outside because, we need the light in order to be able to see where we’re going.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Williamson State Police Detachment at (304) 235-6000.

