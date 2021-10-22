Route 35 closed due to accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down traffic along Route 35 in both directions, according to Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened at the intersection of Route 35 and Honeycutt Sisson Road.

Traffic backup can be seen near the Buffalo Bridge.

(WV 511)

Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging drivers avoid Route 35.

This is a developing story.

