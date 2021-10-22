W.Va. COVID-19 | 25 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 22, 2021, there are currently 8,746 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 25 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,263 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Braxton County, a 71-year old female from Mingo County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Cabell County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Tucker County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 55-year old female from Wood County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 60-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Ritchie County, a 56-year old female from Clay County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, and a 53-year old male from Putnam County.

With the addition of 1,004 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic is now 265,006.

4,412 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

14 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties. Four are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

Right Now, 686 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital battling symptoms, 205 have been admitted into the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

251,997 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

39,922 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (86), Berkeley (663), Boone (141), Braxton (59), Brooke (60), Cabell (423), Calhoun (47), Clay (34), Doddridge (30), Fayette (182), Gilmer (28), Grant (80), Greenbrier (134), Hampshire (98), Hancock (149), Hardy (86), Harrison (482), Jackson (113), Jefferson (166), Kanawha (809), Lewis (82), Lincoln (106), Logan (126), Marion (396), Marshall (114), Mason (77), McDowell (81), Mercer (247), Mineral (152), Mingo (160), Monongalia (488), Monroe (41), Morgan (81), Nicholas (220), Ohio (159), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (28), Preston (198), Putnam (294), Raleigh (412), Randolph (79), Ritchie (45), Roane (78), Summers (39), Taylor (96), Tucker (31), Tyler (26), Upshur (139), Wayne (139), Webster (58), Wetzel (85), Wirt (41), Wood (382), Wyoming (135). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

