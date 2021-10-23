Advertisement

Bobcats fall to Kent

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio -- — Dustin Crum threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Kent State turned back Ohio 34-27 on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) clinched the game when Andrew Glass kicked a 27-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 3:04 left.

The Bobcats (1-7, 1-3) responded with a drive that got to the Kent State 1 but ended up settling for a field goal with 47 seconds to play. The Golden Flashes recovered the onside kick.

Crum was 26-of-31 passing for 257 yards and gained 93 on the ground on 17 attempts. Dante Cephas had nine receptions for 103 yards.

Crum and Cephas connected for 33 yards to open the scoring and Crum’s 4-touchdown yard run made it 17-7 at halftime. The Golden Flashes had two 74-yard drives in the third quarter.

Kurtis Rourke threw for 308 yards and had a pair of touchdown runs for Ohio.

