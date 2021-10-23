First Warning Forecast | Decent weekend ahead, mixed bag next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a grey and cool Friday, Saturday sees some improvement as partial sunshine returns with milder temperatures. Sunday’s weather gets a bit more complicated as a passing warm front brings showers to parts of the region, while others bask in a warm sunshine. Then, next week turns more unsettled and much cooler everywhere as several weather systems pass through.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and spotty drizzle, mainly north of I-64. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, while hovering in the low to mid 50s from central and northern West Virginia to much of Ohio.

A partly cloudy sky can be expected throughout the day with dry conditions. High temperatures return to the mid 60s, which is around seasonable for this time of year.

Clouds then increase again Saturday evening, and a mostly cloudy sky will be seen Saturday night as areas of drizzle and/or light rain pass. Low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees overnight.

On Sunday, a warm front lifting through the area will bring a round of showers, focused mainly from Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and northern West Virginia. Afternoon temperatures in these areas stay in the 60s. Elsewhere, drier conditions dominate with some sunshine, and temperatures soar well into the 70s.

Monday sees a mainly cloudy sky with showers and thunderstorms likely as a cold front passes. High temperatures still reach near 70 degrees before the precipitation arrives.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but in the wake of the front, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s Tuesday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday stays dry under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures stay on the cool side, only rising to the low 60s.

A few showers are likely to return Thursday and Friday with a good deal of clouds. Afternoon temperatures stay in the low 60s both days.

