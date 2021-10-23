Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Fall comes out swinging this week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Get ready for a wild ride of weather this upcoming week. No two days will be similar. Following unseasonable warmth to start, much cooler air takes over following a round of showers and thunderstorms. A brief dry period during the middle of the week will then give way to damper conditions towards the end.

Clouds continue to increase Saturday evening, and a mostly cloudy sky will be seen Saturday night as areas of drizzle and/or light rain pass. Low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees overnight.

On Sunday, a warm front lifting through the area will bring a round of showers and perhaps a couple thunderstorms, focused across from Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and northern West Virginia. Afternoon temperatures in these areas stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Elsewhere, drier conditions dominate as morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures soar well into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday sees a mainly cloudy sky with a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms likely as a cold front passes. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. High temperatures still reach near 70 degrees before the precipitation arrives.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but in the wake of the front, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s Tuesday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday stays dry under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures stay on the cool side, only rising to the low 60s.

A few showers are likely to return Thursday and Friday with a good deal of clouds. Afternoon temperatures rise to the mid 60s on Thursday but fall to near 60 degrees on Friday.

Saturday turns partly cloudy, but a few showers are still possible. High temperatures stay near 60 degrees.

