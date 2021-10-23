Advertisement

HHS pulls away from SC

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High used a 21 point third quarter to beat South Charleston Friday night by a final of 52-21. HHS trailed 14-10 after a competitive first half. HHS freshman Zah Zah Jackson keyed the third quarter rally with an 89 yard touchdown run and they are off next week. They finish the regular season at Riverside. South Charleston falls to 5-3 and travel to Hurricane next Friday.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash early Friday morning closed Rt. 119 in Big Chimney.
Rt. 119 in Big Chimney reopens after fatal crash
Fire crews respond to one Greyhound Drive in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Heavy smoke reported at Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
Family worries for brother, Charles Taylor, who they say went missing Sept. 19.
One year later and family not giving up on search for missing man
A motorcycle crash has shut down the slow lane of I77 near the Leon Sullivan Way exit.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-77 open after motorcycle crash
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths

Latest News

Greenup Co. vs Ashland highlights
Ashland beats Greenup County
Russell vs East Carter highlights
East Carter gets win over Russell
Belfry vs Pike County Central highlights
Belfry pounds Pike Co. Central
Gallia Academy vs South Point highlights
Blue Devils beat Pointers
Fairland vs Chesapeake highlights
Fairland shuts out Panthers