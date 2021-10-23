HHS pulls away from SC

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High used a 21 point third quarter to beat South Charleston Friday night by a final of 52-21. HHS trailed 14-10 after a competitive first half. HHS freshman Zah Zah Jackson keyed the third quarter rally with an 89 yard touchdown run and they are off next week. They finish the regular season at Riverside. South Charleston falls to 5-3 and travel to Hurricane next Friday.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

