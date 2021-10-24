First stones laid at new Clendenin Elementary

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s tradition for Masons to lay the first cornerstone to a building and it’s a been a long time coming for the Clendenin community to be able to take that first step. They have waited more than five years for a new elementary school.

Mayor Kay Summers said the children that go to school in Clendenin have been learning from portables.

“We are seeing cement,” she said. “We are seeing up them up there working just like today it is a beautiful sight.”

The 2016 floods washed away the old Clendenin Elementary School, sweeping away memories and a secure building to house their education.

“After 5 and a half years we are finally getting the school being built,” said Summers. “One thing about the school is its going to have lots and lots of windows they are going to have a playground and see nature because right now they can’t because we are in portables.”

The school land was annexed by the town to keep it inside the Clendenin community. Within a matter of days, the new school will begin to take shape.

Kanawha county superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said it’s a sign things are moving forward.

“The foundations are layered and we are beginning this coming week to pour the walls,” said Williams. “Traditionally the Masons will lay a cornerstone to commemorate the building and the process that’s moving forward.”

The school is set to open its doors to students in August of 2022. The Masons kicked off the process with a tradition that is several hundreds years old, beginning by building a new era, and a foundation for kids to learn and grow.

