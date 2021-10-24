First Warning Forecast | October finishes dreary, cooler

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a month that has seen plenty of nice days with sunshine and warmth, the final week looks to be anything but. Temperatures turn much cooler, clouds will be plentiful on most days, and rain chances will also be frequent. Perhaps the weather is just getting in the “spooky” mood for Halloween on Sunday.

Sunday evening does finish on a good note, though. Mostly clear and dry conditions can be expected as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight with a breeze.

Overnight, continue to expect a mostly clear sky with dry conditions. Low temperatures stay on the mild side, only dropping to the mid to upper 50s.

Monday starts dry as the sun comes up, but shortly after sunrise, a round of showers will approach from the west, first impacting Ohio and Kentucky and then spreading eastward into West Virginia towards midday. This will be followed by a second round of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening towards sunset. Some storms may be strong enough to produce gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. High temperatures reach near 70 degrees in between breaks in precipitation.

A few light showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but the afternoon stays much cooler with temperatures stuck in the 50s under a thick deck of clouds. Some breaks are possible late in the day, mainly out west.

Wednesday stays dry as clouds try to break for at least partial sunshine. High temperatures stay on the cool side, only rising to the low 60s.

Showers are set to return Thursday through Saturday with a good deal of clouds. Afternoon temperatures rise to the mid 60s on Thursday but fall to near 60 degrees on Friday and stay in the 50s on Saturday. Since there can and will likely be breaks in the showers each day, it’s going to be all about timing for trick-or-treating. For a complete list of dates and times, click here.

Halloween on Sunday starts with a few lingering showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon with breaks in the clouds. High temperatures hover around the 60-degree mark.

