Herd wins in OT

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSAZ) - The third ranked Marshall Thundering Herd soccer team needed extra time to beat Charlotte Saturday night as they won the match 2-1. The Herd scored first on a goal from Jan Erik Leinhos but minutes later, the 49ers tied the game at one and that was the score at the break. Marshall had to play much of the second half a man down when a red flag was given to Vinicius Fernandez. The Herd was able to keep the score tied until another key moment in the match where a Charlotte player was given a red card which made it 10 men apiece on the field. Marshall took advantage of having it at even strength as Milo Josef got into the box and knocked in the game winner.

The Herd is now 10-1-3 and host South Carolina next Saturday.

