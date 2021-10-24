Advertisement

Multiple crews fight structure fire

A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family home and garage in Dunbar caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Dunbar, Institute and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to the structure fire along Woodrum Lane around 12:30 a.m.

Officials with Institute Fire Department say additional help was needed supplying water to the scene because of the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported.

