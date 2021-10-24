Advertisement

Ohio State rocks IU

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, In. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Buckeyes made it look easy Saturday night against Indiana as they won 54-7. Quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns while the rushing attack also scored three times and ran for 187 yards.

The Buckeye defense only allowed a first quarter touchdown and held the Hoosiers to just 128 total yards of offense. OSU hosts Penn State next Saturday night as they improve to 6-1 on the year and are 4-0 in the Big Ten.

