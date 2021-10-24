Advertisement

OHSAA releases 1st round playoff games

Portsmouth vs Ironton highlights
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s playoff time in the state of Ohio as the first round games were announced by the OHSAA Sunday afternoon.

Here is when and where our local teams will be playing.

OHSAA Football Playoffs – First Round Pairings

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, Oct. 29.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, Oct. 30

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record

Division III, Region 11

15 Columbus South (7-3) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

Division IV, Region 15

13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)

11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)

Division V, Region 19

16 Wellston (5-5) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

15 McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (6-2)

14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)

12 Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

10 Minford (6-3) at 7 Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)

9 Portsmouth (7-3) at 8 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2)

Division VI, Region 23

15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)

14 Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3 West Jefferson (9-1)

13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) at 4 Barnesville (7-1)

12 Columbus KIPP (6-4) at 5 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-0)

9 Centerburg (6-3) at 8 Nelsonville-York (7-3)

Division VII, Region 27

13 Reedsville Eastern (4-4) at 4 Howard East Knox (8-2)

12 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-5) at 5 Glouster Trimble (7-2)

Division VII, Region 28

14 Troy Christian (6-4) at 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

13 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-3) at 4 De Graff Riverside (7-3)

