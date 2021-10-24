Top two remain the same in AP rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats are still the top two teams in college football through the week nine rankings. Ohio State remained at number 5 after throttling Indiana by 47 points and Kentucky moved up to 12th after an idle weekend. Here are the full rankings.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 7-0 1477 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1417 4

4. Oklahoma 8-0 1383 3

5. Ohio St. 6-1 1311 5

6. Michigan 7-0 1270 6

7. Oregon 6-1 1165 10

8. Michigan St. 7-0 1160 9

9. Iowa 6-1 1035 11

10. Mississippi 6-1 1034 12

11. Notre Dame 6-1 922 13

12. Kentucky 6-1 849 15

13. Wake Forest 7-0 801 16

14. Texas A&M 6-2 700 17

15. Oklahoma St. 6-1 682 8

16. Baylor 6-1 513 20

17. Pittsburgh 6-1 510 23

18. Auburn 5-2 481 19

19. SMU 7-0 473 21

20. Penn St. 5-2 471 7

21. San Diego St. 7-0 390 22

22. Iowa St. 5-2 298 -

23. UTSA 8-0 235 24

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1 132 14

25. BYU 6-2 44 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

