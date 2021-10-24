Two children missing after father defies court order

JACKSON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Two children are missing out of Jackson County, Ohio after police say their father defied a court order to surrender them.

According to a post on social media by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Michael Tilley took off early Friday afternoon with his two children, who were supposed to be returned to the custody of Child Protective Services.

The children, 13-year-old William and 10-year-old Annalee were last seen just before 3 p.m. Friday.

He is believed to be driving a gray Dodge minivan with a black front bumper with fake license plates.

Officials say Tilley has violent tendencies and has an active arrest warrant for a probation violation.

He is described as 6′1 with brown hair and brown eyes. Tilley is estimated to weigh about 140 pounds.

If you see him or his children or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464 or call 911.

