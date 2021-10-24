WVU gets 1st Big 12 win of 2021

ARLINGTON, Tx. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers didn’t let a 100 yard opening game kickoff return for a touchdown phase them as they beat TCU by a final of 29-17. The game started with that return by Derius Davis but the Mountaineers answered with ten consecutive points and led at the half 20-17. The WVU defense didn’t allow another point the rest of the way.

In the second half, they had timely turnovers and the only scoring they needed was a Casey Legg field goal and another fourth quarter touchdown from Leddie Brown.

WVU is now 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 as they host Iowa State next Saturday.

