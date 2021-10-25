Advertisement

Dog survives nearly 200 foot fall in the Red River Gorge

Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021
RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WYMT) - One pooch is back with his owner and doggone lucky after officials say he survived a fall that would have seriously hurt or killed most other animals.

Sunday afternoon, Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a 911 call in the Frog’s Head area of the Red River Gorge. The owner told the responding team his dog Tyson was chasing a lizard and fell off the 170-foot cliff.

In a post on Facebook, officials say a team was dispatched to the Bison Way Trail Head to search for the dog. Once they got close to the Indian Staircase cutoff, they ran across a group of hikers who had spotted an unleased dog and managed to take a picture of it.

They showed the picture to the owners, who confirmed it was Tyson.

Crews split up and managed to find the dog fairly quickly and reunite him with his grateful owners.

We’re told he was basically unhurt.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

