I-64 road project delayed

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Repair work was supposed to be underway Monday along portions of I-64 in the Milton area of Cabell County. However, that work has been pushed back.

Originally, DOH officials told WSAZ the road would go to one lane at 6 a.m., but the cones didn’t start going up until just before 10 a.m.

Crews blocked off the right lane along I-64 westbound to begin bridgework in Milton. Just an hour later though, crews packed all of the cones and left for the day.

According to DOH, the contractor on the project made the call to delay the project by a week due to the rain.

The project involves pouring concrete and officials say they’re not confident it’ll cure properly.

To avoid wasting money and to minimize inconvenience to the public, they’re just moving the project back.

That work is expected to happen next week. That’s when crews will repair the deck and expansion joints near the Milton exit.

WSAZ also learned Monday when the work gets underway, it will only take place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to alleviate any unnecessary traffic backups. However, crew workers on site say there’s a chance they could work into the evening hours.

We reached out to DOH for clarification and we’re currently waiting to hear back.

The DOH says they’ll release the exact start date of the project when that’s determined.

A press release from the Department of Transportation reads, “Drivers are advised to expect the lane closures and to adjust their commuting schedules.”

