ODH announces in-school quarantine options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Exposure to COVID-19 has led to students being taken out of the classroom for more than a year. It’s an issue that Ohio Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, says he wants to fix.

“Protecting children remains paramount, but so does keeping them in school,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

On Monday, ODH announced two new in-school quarantined options designed to keep students safe and in the classroom.

The first option is being referred to as “mask to stay”. Those exposed to COVID-19 during a school-related activity or in a school setting can remain in school. They will have to wear a mask for 14 days and be monitored for symptoms. They can test out of these quarantine procedures if they test negative for COVID-19 between days five and seven after exposure.

The second option is called “test to play” and it allows those who have been exposed to COVID-19 to participate in extracurricular activities. However, they must wear a mask when able.

“Traveling to and from the game, while in a locker room, while sitting or standing on a sideline. Any time that they can reasonably wear a mask,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

They will also have to provide negative COVID-19 tests as soon as they are notified of exposure and again between days five and seven after exposure. If the vaccine becomes more and more available for children, Dr. Vanderhoff recommends getting your child vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection from the virus for all Ohioans, including our youth,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Those who consistently wear a mask in school and those who are fully vaccinated can already remain in the classroom if they are exposed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.