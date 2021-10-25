Ohio Department of Health issues updated quarantine guidance for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Monday, Ohio Department of Health leaders issued new quarantine guidance for schools following COVID-19 exposure.

Officials recommended an in-school quarantine option for students or staff exposed to COVID-19 during in-school activities or in-school settings.

The following are options for in-school quarantine per the Ohio Department of Health:

“Mask to Stay”: Those exposed, regardless of vaccination status, can remain in the classroom if they wear a mask for 14 days after their last exposure and self-monitor/parent monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If the student of staff member begins to experience symptoms, they are expected to get tested and self-isolate. If they show no symptoms and test negative between days five and seven, they are okay to return to normal.

“Test to Play”: This applies to participation in extracurricular activities. Asymptomatic close contacts can still participate in extracurricular activities if they “wear a mask when able” (ex. traveling to and from a game, in the locker room, on the sideline), if they test as soon as they find out they have been exposed, and then test again between days five and seven after initial exposure. If negative, they can resume normal activities.

Tests can be PCR or antigen.

Those who already wear a mask in school or are fully vaccinated can remain in school after being exposed.

This is only new guidance, not a requirement. Schools/parents can choose to follow these guidelines.

