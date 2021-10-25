Advertisement

Police on scene of fatal shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after a deadly shooting.

Neighbors say they heard 8 to 10 gunshots.

Huntington police and State Police are at the scene.

Huntington police say they’ve taken several witnesses to police headquarters to be interviewed.

That’s expected to take several hours.

No details about the victim are being released at this time.

One lane of 5th Avenue by the house is shut down due to the investigation, so drivers taking that route can expect delays.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Michael Tilley and his two children were last seen Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Two children located after father defies court order
Mason County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men.
Store permanently closes after two armed robberies in less than two weeks
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘There’s no way to sum up Sonny’s legacy in words’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers

Latest News

Police on scene of fatal shooting
According to DOH, the contractor on the project made the call to delay the project by a week...
I-64 road project delayed
New Halloween weekend fun
New Halloween weekend fun
Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Cybersecurity Awareness Month