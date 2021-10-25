Police on scene of fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after a deadly shooting.

Neighbors say they heard 8 to 10 gunshots.

Huntington police and State Police are at the scene.

Huntington police say they’ve taken several witnesses to police headquarters to be interviewed.

That’s expected to take several hours.

No details about the victim are being released at this time.

One lane of 5th Avenue by the house is shut down due to the investigation, so drivers taking that route can expect delays.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.