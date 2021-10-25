Advertisement

Putnam County sees an uptick in petty crimes

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual in this video.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says there’s been an uptick in petty crimes.

Residents who live off Route 60 show an individual wandering through someone’s backyard carrying a flashing and allegedly attempting to break into a shed.

“It’s a petty crime, but we’re still going to charge you,” said Eggleton.

“We will investigate. The thefts are drug-related, and they’re doing petty larceny. They’re trying to steal your lawnmower, your weed eater, and things like that, then go pawn them.”

With parts of Putnam County being heavily wooded, Eggleton says it’s easier for prowlers to hide. He recommends homeowners can help prevent crimes by recommending installing cameras and motion detector lights.

“We can catch more people using surveillance video, but if you deter the crime, then we don’t even have to catch them,” Eggleton said. " If you put a camera in your backyard, then also add a light.”

If you see any suspicious activity in this area or anywhere in our county, call 911 and report it immediately.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Michael Tilley and his two children were last seen Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Two children located after father defies court order
Mason County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men.
Store permanently closes after two armed robberies in less than two weeks
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘There’s no way to sum up Sonny’s legacy in words’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers

Latest News

Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
ODH announces in-school quarantine options
ODH announces in-school quarantine options
ODH announces in-school quarantine options
ODH announces in-school quarantine options
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Search underway for missing man with dementia