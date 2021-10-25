Putnam County sees an uptick in petty crimes

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual in this video.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says there’s been an uptick in petty crimes.

Residents who live off Route 60 show an individual wandering through someone’s backyard carrying a flashing and allegedly attempting to break into a shed.

“It’s a petty crime, but we’re still going to charge you,” said Eggleton.

“We will investigate. The thefts are drug-related, and they’re doing petty larceny. They’re trying to steal your lawnmower, your weed eater, and things like that, then go pawn them.”

With parts of Putnam County being heavily wooded, Eggleton says it’s easier for prowlers to hide. He recommends homeowners can help prevent crimes by recommending installing cameras and motion detector lights.

“We can catch more people using surveillance video, but if you deter the crime, then we don’t even have to catch them,” Eggleton said. " If you put a camera in your backyard, then also add a light.”

If you see any suspicious activity in this area or anywhere in our county, call 911 and report it immediately.

