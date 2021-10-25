Railroad work to shut streets down

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

CSX Railroad is set to begin work this week that will impact drivers in Kenova.

According to Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan, CSX Railroad is scheduled to do repairs on the Main Street and 1st Street West beginning Wednesday, October 27th starting between 7-8 a.m.

Chief Sullivan says the crossing will be closed for two to five days for repair, and the only time they will reopen is on the weekend. They will close again on Monday, November 1.

Traffic will be rerouted and signage will be posted marking the detour routes, according to Chief Sullivan.

The fire department, EMS, and police plan to stage vehicles on the south side, says Chief Sullivan, so they can readily access the community in case of an emergency. Officers will walk across the tracks and get into the staged vehicles so they can easily respond.

