Safe ‘Trick or Treat’ rescheduled

The decision was made due to weather concerns.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The City of Ironton has rescheduled the business ‘Trick or Treat’ event due to weather.

It was supposed to take place Monday evening.

Safe ‘Trick or Treat’ will now take place on Tuesday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the city building.

Ironton’s city-wide ‘Trick or Treat’ is still scheduled for Thursday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

