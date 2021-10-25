Safe ‘Trick or Treat’ rescheduled

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The City of Ironton has rescheduled the business ‘Trick or Treat’ event due to weather.

It was supposed to take place Monday evening.

Safe ‘Trick or Treat’ will now take place on Tuesday, October 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the city building.

Ironton’s city-wide ‘Trick or Treat’ is still scheduled for Thursday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

