Search underway for missing man with dementia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A search is underway for a missing man in Jackson County, Ohio.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dwight Comer.

Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to deputies, Comer has dementia. He has salt and pepper hair and a beard and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

If you see Comer, you are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.

