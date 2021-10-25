Advertisement

Spirit Halloween reports ‘supply chain crisis’ impacting merchandise

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s that time of year as people are shopping for Halloween, then Thanksgiving and Christmas. But this year, party supply stores are having trouble getting all the costumes and decorations this year thanks to shipping delays.

Tristen Wise went with his sister to pick out her Halloween costume.

“She couldn’t find her costume at Spirit Halloween so we came to this one and they had it for her,” Wise said.

They tried a few seasonal party stores.

“She wanted to be a clown like a scary clown but they did not have her size there for the costume,” Wise said.

Spooked by supply chain issues, Spirit Halloween reports they’ve had a COVID-19 related shipping crisis that affects shipping and even manufacturing merchandise including Halloween decorations.

Spirit Halloween reports historically by this time, they would have 90 percent of the merchandise already in stores, now they hope to get the rest in this week cutting it dangerously close to Halloween.

