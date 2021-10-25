Taste of November arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After an October that has featured balmy weather seemingly for weeks on end, finally a break from the warmth is at hand. Now as the temperature trends down so will our susceptibility to rain creep up. So Monday’s spring-like showers are soon to give way to a more standard type of autumn rain pattern.

Monday featured two squalls on note with the lead cells in the late morning into early afternoon giving way to some nice sunshine. Then hot on the heels of this initial rain band, a potent but short lived band of gusty rains passed between 5 and 8pm. Peak winds managed a few gusts to 40 miles per hour with an hour or less of rain (15 minutes of hard rain).

Behind the rain the warm south wind of Monday was chased away by the arriving chilly northwest wind that will blow all day long on Tuesday. Under a grey overcast temperatures will start out in the upper 40s then hang just above 50 much of Tuesday. In the overcast environ some spotty drizzle and patches of mist will linger though measureable rain is not expected beyond a scattered ground dampening shower.

Wednesday will feature partial sunshine and a drying breeze before late week the next rain maker courtesy of the Pacific atmospheric river will arrive. So beginning Thursday thru Saturday showers will always be a threat. That will keep trick or treaters on their toes no matter what night your neighborhood is celebrating All Hallows Eve!

