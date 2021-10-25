Advertisement

Taste of November arrives

Good bye warm sun, hello grey chill!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After an October that has featured balmy weather seemingly for weeks on end, finally a break from the warmth is at hand. Now as the temperature trends down so will our susceptibility to rain creep up. So Monday’s spring-like showers are soon to give way to a more standard type of autumn rain pattern.

Monday featured two squalls on note with the lead cells in the late morning into early afternoon giving way to some nice sunshine. Then hot on the heels of this initial rain band, a potent but short lived band of gusty rains passed between 5 and 8pm. Peak winds managed a few gusts to 40 miles per hour with an hour or less of rain (15 minutes of hard rain).

Behind the rain the warm south wind of Monday was chased away by the arriving chilly northwest wind that will blow all day long on Tuesday. Under a grey overcast temperatures will start out in the upper 40s then hang just above 50 much of Tuesday. In the overcast environ some spotty drizzle and patches of mist will linger though measureable rain is not expected beyond a scattered ground dampening shower.

Wednesday will feature partial sunshine and a drying breeze before late week the next rain maker courtesy of the Pacific atmospheric river will arrive. So beginning Thursday thru Saturday showers will always be a threat. That will keep trick or treaters on their toes no matter what night your neighborhood is celebrating All Hallows Eve!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Michael Tilley and his two children were last seen Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Two children located after father defies court order
Mason County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying these two men.
Store permanently closes after two armed robberies in less than two weeks
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers

Latest News

Grey fall weather arrives
First Warning Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 25th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Two Lines Of Showers/Thunder Today
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 25th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct 23
First Warning Forecast | Fall comes out swinging this week