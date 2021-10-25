Advertisement

Tractor-trailer jackknifes, northbound lanes of I-77 closed

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All northbound lanes of I-77 are closed Monday afternoon following an accident involving a tractor-trailer near mile marker 83.

The accident happened near the Chelyan/Cedar Grove exit.

Officials tell WSAZ a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

Some fuel did spill onto the roadway during the accident.

Debris has been reported in the southbound lanes near the accident, but officials say traffic is still flowing in that direction.

No other details have been released at this time.

