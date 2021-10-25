W.Va. COVID-19 | 29 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 25, 2021, there are currently 7,867 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,292 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Hardy County, a 59-year old male from Nicholas County, a 51-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 40-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 56-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, an 82-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 70-year old female from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Gilmer County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 45-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old male from Harrison County, a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Hampshire County, and a 60-year old female from Kanawha County.

14 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Four are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

With the addition of 877 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic is now 267,398 cases.

4,495 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

646 West Virginians are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 symptoms, 190 have been admitted to the ICU and 117 are on ventilators.

255,239 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

41,857 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (592), Boone (145), Braxton (45), Brooke (55), Cabell (364), Calhoun (39), Clay (36), Doddridge (24), Fayette (160), Gilmer (17), Grant (64), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (61), Hancock (132), Hardy (82), Harrison (393), Jackson (106), Jefferson (124), Kanawha (710), Lewis (65), Lincoln (104), Logan (109), Marion (354), Marshall (91), Mason (70), McDowell (68), Mercer (206), Mineral (118), Mingo (156), Monongalia (682), Monroe (33), Morgan (60), Nicholas (196), Ohio (108), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (21), Preston (186), Putnam (277), Raleigh (373), Randolph (77), Ritchie (29), Roane (68), Summers (39), Taylor (111), Tucker (24), Tyler (20), Upshur (96), Wayne (116), Webster (49), Wetzel (95), Wirt (29), Wood (342), Wyoming (128). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

