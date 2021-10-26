AEP to sell Kentucky Power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- AEP announced Tuesday it plans to sell its Kentucky operations, including Kentucky Power, for $2.846 billion after the sale is approved by regulators.

AEP is selling its Kentucky operations to Liberty, a company they say has, “significant experience providing electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater services to more than 1 million customer connections, mainly in 13 U.S. states and Canada.”

“Kentucky Power and its employees are an important part of the communities in eastern Kentucky, and I am grateful for their valuable contributions to AEP,” said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Liberty’s commitment to safety and operational excellence will allow Kentucky Power employees to continue their critical work producing and delivering reliable power for customers and communities. At the same time, the sale will strengthen AEP’s ability to invest in projects that will support a resilient, cleaner energy system.”

AEP says the 360 employees working for Kentucky Power, Big Sandy Plant, and some AEP staff who directly support those operations will transfer over to Liberty when the sale is finalized, which they expect will happen in the second quarter of 2022.

The Mitchell Plant, AEP says, will continue to be operated by AEP through its Wheeling Power subsidiary, pending regulatory approval of new plant ownership and operating agreements which are expected to be filed this year.

The 200 employees who work at the Mitchell Plant will be transferred from Kentucky Power to Wheeling Power. Liberty will own and obtain power from Kentucky Power’s 50% portion of the plant through 2028, officials said in a release.

Customers are being emailed so they are aware of the sale agreement, but AEP officials say customers will not need to take any action at this time.

Outages and safety hazards should still be reported to Kentucky Power, and customers should still send their bill payments to Kentucky Power, too. Rates will still be regulated by the Kentucky PSC through their usual process.

AEP has set up a website to provide more information about the sale as the process continues. You can find that here.

