Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Search underway for missing man with dementia
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Latest News

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Police say the man, Christopher Boggs of St. Albans, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate after man struck and killed
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
Customers are being emailed so they are aware of the sale agreement, but AEP officials say...
AEP to sell Kentucky Power