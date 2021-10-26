COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths, 714 new cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 26, 2021, there are currently 7,366 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,316 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Cabell County, a 48-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 43-year old female from Lewis County, a 32-year old female from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Brooke County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, and a 60-year old female from Wetzel County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.

12 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Five counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

4,495 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

645 West Virginians are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications, 190 have been admitted to ICU and 117 are on a ventilator.

256,430 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent is fully vaccinated.

41,911 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (554), Boone (154), Braxton (44), Brooke (57), Cabell (334), Calhoun (33), Clay (30), Doddridge (25), Fayette (150), Gilmer (17), Grant (61), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (71), Hancock (123), Hardy (84), Harrison (365), Jackson (99), Jefferson (108), Kanawha (671), Lewis (63), Lincoln (108), Logan (102), Marion (313), Marshall (87), Mason (53), McDowell (66), Mercer (199), Mineral (103), Mingo (136), Monongalia (669), Monroe (20), Morgan (49), Nicholas (175), Ohio (102), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (20), Preston (171), Putnam (268), Raleigh (362), Randolph (84), Ritchie (24), Roane (63), Summers (39), Taylor (108), Tucker (22), Tyler (17), Upshur (92), Wayne (94), Webster (44), Wetzel (86), Wirt (18), Wood (313), Wyoming (121). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

