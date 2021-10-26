Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths, 714 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 26, 2021, there are currently 7,366 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,316 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Cabell County, a 48-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Wayne County, a 43-year old female from Lewis County, a 32-year old female from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Brooke County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, and a 60-year old female from Wetzel County. These deaths range from September 2021 through October 2021.

12 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate. Five counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

4,495 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

645 West Virginians are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications, 190 have been admitted to ICU and 117 are on a ventilator.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

256,430 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent is fully vaccinated.

41,911 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (554), Boone (154), Braxton (44), Brooke (57), Cabell (334), Calhoun (33), Clay (30), Doddridge (25), Fayette (150), Gilmer (17), Grant (61), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (71), Hancock (123), Hardy (84), Harrison (365), Jackson (99), Jefferson (108), Kanawha (671), Lewis (63), Lincoln (108), Logan (102), Marion (313), Marshall (87), Mason (53), McDowell (66), Mercer (199), Mineral (103), Mingo (136), Monongalia (669), Monroe (20), Morgan (49), Nicholas (175), Ohio (102), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (20), Preston (171), Putnam (268), Raleigh (362), Randolph (84), Ritchie (24), Roane (63), Summers (39), Taylor (108), Tucker (22), Tyler (17), Upshur (92), Wayne (94), Webster (44), Wetzel (86), Wirt (18), Wood (313), Wyoming (121). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Search underway for missing man with dementia
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Latest News

Some of the copycat bags pictured contain 600-1,000 mg of THC. If a child were to eat an entire...
Ohio AG issues warning: Illegal cannabis products impersonating major snack brands
Ohio city council approves ordinance to make abortion a crime
Deputies searching for missing Jackson County, Ohio man with dementia
Deputies searching for missing Jackson County, Ohio man with dementia
Fire destroys home, dogs credited with saving owners
Fire destroys home, dogs credited with saving owners
Ohio Department of Health releases new quarantine guidance for student
Ohio Department of Health releases new quarantine guidance for students