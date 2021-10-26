Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: GOP leaders reject overture on essential-worker pay

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders have rejected a request to appoint members to a group to discuss using federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses.

Instead, top GOP lawmakers responded that the Democratic governor should work through the committee process once the legislature reconvenes.

Gov. Andy Beshear talked about the response Monday.

He asked that legislative leaders select lawmakers to join a working group to fill in details of his plan. Beshear wants to use $400 million in federal pandemic assistance to award extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

