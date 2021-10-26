Herd soccer jumps to #2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team has crept another spot closer to number one in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll. They placed the Herd at number two and gave them four first place votes while Georgetown is now in the top spot with 14 first place votes. Kentucky dropped a spot to 5th while WVU fell out of the top 25 as they are in the 26th spot.

From Division II, Davis & Elkins is now second while the University of Charleston remains in the sixth spot. Those two programs play each other on Wednesday night.

Also from CUSA, Marshall’s Milo Yosef was named the leagues’ offensive player of the week while Kentucky goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner was honored as defensive player of the week.

Here are the complete Division I rankings.

1 Georgetown (14) 13-1-02

2 Marshall (4) 10-1-3

3 Oregon State (4) 9-1-2

4 Washington (2) 12-1-1

5 Kentucky 9-0-4

6 New Hampshire 13-0-2

7 Maryland 11-2-1

8 Tulsa 11-1-0

9 Missouri State 12-1-0

10 Saint Louis 13-0-3

11 Notre Dame 9-4-2

12 Pittsburgh 9-4-1

13 Duke 10-3-1

14 Hofstra 14-1-1

15 Clemson 10-4-0

16 Northern Illinois 11-1-2

17 Florida International 10-1-2

18 Providence 9-2-3

19 Akron 8-3-3NR

20 Cornell 10-2-1

21 Virginia Tech 9-3-3

22 Indiana 11-3-1

23 UCLA 8-5-1

24 Santa Clara 8-1-3

25 Grand Canyon 12-2-0

Also receiving votes: West Virginia (28), St. John’s (28), Denver (24), Bowling Green (18), UNC Wilmington (12), VCU (11), UCSB (11), Loyola Marymount (10), UCF (6), Campbell (6), Michigan (4), Stanford (4), Oral Roberts (3), James Madison (3), North Carolina (3), Central Arkansas (2), Wake Forest (2), San Diego State (2), UNC Greensboro (2)

