Advertisement

Herd soccer jumps to #2

MU & UK player wins CUSA award Tuesday
Marshall's record is now 1-1-1.
Marshall's record is now 1-1-1.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team has crept another spot closer to number one in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll. They placed the Herd at number two and gave them four first place votes while Georgetown is now in the top spot with 14 first place votes. Kentucky dropped a spot to 5th while WVU fell out of the top 25 as they are in the 26th spot.

From Division II, Davis & Elkins is now second while the University of Charleston remains in the sixth spot. Those two programs play each other on Wednesday night.

Also from CUSA, Marshall’s Milo Yosef was named the leagues’ offensive player of the week while Kentucky goalkeeper Jan Hoffelner was honored as defensive player of the week.

Here are the complete Division I rankings.

1 Georgetown (14) 13-1-02

2 Marshall (4) 10-1-3

3 Oregon State (4) 9-1-2

4 Washington (2) 12-1-1

5 Kentucky 9-0-4

6 New Hampshire 13-0-2

7 Maryland 11-2-1

8 Tulsa 11-1-0

9 Missouri State 12-1-0

10 Saint Louis 13-0-3

11 Notre Dame 9-4-2

12 Pittsburgh 9-4-1

13 Duke 10-3-1

14 Hofstra 14-1-1

15 Clemson 10-4-0

16 Northern Illinois 11-1-2

17 Florida International 10-1-2

18 Providence 9-2-3

19 Akron 8-3-3NR

20 Cornell 10-2-1

21 Virginia Tech 9-3-3

22 Indiana 11-3-1

23 UCLA 8-5-1

24 Santa Clara 8-1-3

25 Grand Canyon 12-2-0

Also receiving votes: West Virginia (28), St. John’s (28), Denver (24), Bowling Green (18), UNC Wilmington (12), VCU (11), UCSB (11), Loyola Marymount  (10), UCF (6), Campbell (6), Michigan (4), Stanford (4), Oral Roberts (3), James Madison (3), North Carolina (3), Central Arkansas (2), Wake Forest (2), San Diego State (2), UNC Greensboro (2)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Search underway for missing man with dementia
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Latest News

Portsmouth vs Ironton highlights
OHSAA releases 1st round playoff games
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens...
Bengals thump Ravens
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
Top two remain the same in AP rankings
WVU gets 1st Big 12 win of 2021