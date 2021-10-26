Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Search underway for missing man with dementia
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend climate conference in person
Kane Daughtrey and Conner Doss jumped into action when they saw their school bus driver having...
Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress
The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat on defensive on kids’ use
Fire Pit at Lafontaine's
Lafontaine’s Rooftop Bar in Huntington