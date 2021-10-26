Advertisement

Kentucky posts lowest number of new COVID cases in months

(wfie)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor says the state last week reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks as many key benchmarks continue dropping in the fight against the virus.

Gov. Andy Beshear made a strong pitch Monday for eligible Kentuckians to get a COVID-19 booster shot to combat the risk of breakthrough cases among people who previously got the vaccine.

The governor says trends continue to move in the “right direction.”

Kentucky’s weekly count of new coronavirus cases dropped to 9,749 last week.

That’s down significantly from the recent surge connected to the spread of the delta variant.

