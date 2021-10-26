Advertisement

More lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doc are dismissed

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University...
FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Ohio State University trustees are set to receive an update on the investigation into Strauss, a former team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of male athletes and other students. University Provost Bruce McPheron is scheduled to provide an update on the nearly 5-month-old investigation to the trustees' Audit and Compliance Committee meeting Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, on campus. (Ohio State University via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed more of the unsettled lawsuits filed by men who say Ohio State University officials failed to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson’s rulings Monday weren’t much of a surprise, because he’d previously dismissed related cases for the same reasons.

In rulings, Watson acknowledged Strauss abused hundreds of young men while Ohio State officials turned a blind eye, but he ruled the legal window for such claims has passed.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan appeals.

OSU has apologized publicly and previously announced settlements with some of the other survivors.

