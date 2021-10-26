Advertisement

Ohio AG files suit over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

(Provided by the Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s top lawyer has filed suit against the Biden administration seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that was reversed earlier this month.

The action by Republican Attorney Dave Yost was joined by 11 other states.

It says new federal regulations at the Department of Health and Human Services that return the Title X federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration prevents states from determining violations of a federal prohibition on clinics using taxpayer money for abortions.

Former President Donald Trump set the ban in 2019.

