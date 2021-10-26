Over the hump with quiet weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a changeable fall weather pattern. Tuesday started grey and chilly then ended with a gorgeous twilight as the sun set smartly in the Ohio, Big Sandy and parts of the Kanawha River Valleys. Despite some late afternoon sun, temperatures were stuck in the 50s for the first time in memory (dating back to May in many areas).

Under the cover of darkness temperatures will fall into the 40s before midnight then to the upper 30s by dawn Wednesday. Dense valley fog should protect many from the first frost of the season though in rural Ohio and Kentucky especially there may be a kiss of frost on the pumpkin come dawn with readings as low as 35.

Wednesday’s skies will alternate between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with highs aiming for 60 but perhaps coming up a tad short.

By Thursday into Friday and Saturday low pressure will be arriving from the western USA armed with rounds of showers perhaps affecting trick or treat activities. Late week highs in the 60s and lows near 50 suggest no frost though the last weekend of October which will be coincident with Halloween and the CK Autumnfest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.