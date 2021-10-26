Police investigate after man struck and killed

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead.

Police say they were called out to Legion Drive in the early morning hours of Sunday for reports of an unresponsive man lying in the street.

Police say the man, Christopher Boggs of St. Albans, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe due to inclement weather during the time frame and the incident occurring in an unlit area, someone may have struck Boggs with their car and may not have been aware they had struck someone.

The St. Albans Police Department is asking for anyone who may have seen anything in that area between 2 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. to give them a call at (304) 348-8111.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.