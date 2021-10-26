Advertisement

Police investigate after man struck and killed

Police say the man, Christopher Boggs of St. Albans, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man, Christopher Boggs of St. Albans, was pronounced dead at the scene.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead.

Police say they were called out to Legion Drive in the early morning hours of Sunday for reports of an unresponsive man lying in the street.

Police say the man, Christopher Boggs of St. Albans, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe due to inclement weather during the time frame and the incident occurring in an unlit area, someone may have struck Boggs with their car and may not have been aware they had struck someone.

The St. Albans Police Department is asking for anyone who may have seen anything in that area between 2 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. to give them a call at (304) 348-8111.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Search underway for missing man with dementia
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Latest News

Customers are being emailed so they are aware of the sale agreement, but AEP officials say...
AEP to sell Kentucky Power
Two suspicious devices found on tug boat on Ohio River
Officers respond to 5th Avenue in response to a deadly shooting.
Victim identified in fatal shooting
A new development plan to take place at the former KYOVA Mall site in Boyd County was announced...
Two new restaurants locating to the Camp Landing Entertainment District