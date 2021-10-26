Residents speak on hydrant issues after large fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The crackle of burning wood is all that is left of a home along Woodrum Lane. Firefighters worked to put out the flames Sunday morning.

With no hydrants anywhere in sight, Dunbar firefighters say supply and demand was a big problem.

Devon McGrew lives in a home right down the road. Her family’s home burned down 8 years ago and she also blames the lack of hydrants.

“Due to no fire hydrant or not being able to locate one, they had to find a water truck big enough to put out an entire full blown house fire,” said McGrew. “The house that used to sit here caught on fire late at night and it ended up burning completely down it was a total loss.”

Sunday’s fire was just up the road. It was also a total loss and now the property is ashes, smoke, and memories. The memories of her father-in-law pulling her mother-in-law to safety nearly a decade ago will remain in her family forever.

“By the time he was able to do that, there was nothing to salvage,” said McGrew.

The stretch of Woodrum Lane where the fire happened is just a few miles outside of Charleston city limits and not within the limits of Dunbar. However, the Dunbar Fire Department responds to the area.

When firefighters get on scene, it takes precious minutes to find water or a hydrant. The nearest one is at least a mile away.

“It really is kind of crazy to me considering where we are, I mean we are not in the middle of nowhere we are very close to Charleston. We are in Cross Lanes based on our zip code,” said McGrew.

A man lived inside the home according to firefighters, they said he was not home when the fire happened.

