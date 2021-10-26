Supply chain disruptions impacting local restaurant industry

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) -- Chicken wings are a hot item on the menu at The Armory Smokehouse. The popular item is one that restaurant management would love to keep fully stocked.

“When we send a purchase order over, we expect to get the product the following day or so, and sometimes it just doesn’t show up,” said General Manager Chuck O’Neill.

Those situations force O’Neill to, sometimes, pull items off of the menu.

“We never want to tell our customers ‘no.’ But we’ve had to recently if we don’t have wings or if we don’t have potato skins,” said O’Neill.

The issues don’t stop there. Plastic wear and Styrofoam cups are also hard for O’Neill’s restaurant to get in stock. It’s a frustrating problem, and one that O’Neill says includes a variety of contributing factors; a lack of delivery drivers, COVID-19 outbreaks, and more.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of what we’re being told,” said O’Neill. “We all see the news and there’s these container ships floating around in the middle of the ocean and I don’t know whether those are full of two ounce portion cups or Toyota Camrys.”

So, to keep this ship afloat, O’Neill says he has had to make tough decisions. Some items on the menu are a little more pricey than before. He has also had to get creative in the kitchen.

“We had to improvise our own potato skins from fresh. Which is great, it’s a silver lining in an otherwise dark and gloomy situation,” said O’Neill.

A situation that O’Neill hopes hopes will include brighter days ahead for both the restaurant and his customers.

“There’s no way that the world stopped knowing how to produce chicken wings. Eventually that will come back. Just thank you all and for hanging in there with us. We’re all going to get through this together,” said O’Neill.

