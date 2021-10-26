Task force awarded for record number of arrests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A law enforcement organization in our region has been recognized for having one of the top task forces in the nation.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force has been given the Director’s Honorary Distinguished Group Award from the Department of Justice.

CUFFED includes U.S. Marshals as well as officers assigned to the task force from local police and sheriff’s departments across the region. Over the past year, the group has closed 15 murder cases, found 13 missing children while working to expose child sex trafficking, and served a total of 630 felony warrants. The group also had a 98.8% violent crime arrest rate, which is up significantly from the previous year’s data.

“It just means so much to us for our task force officers,” U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous said. “For all the hard work and the dedication that they have to the task force and helping the citizens of West Virginia, and even beyond. Sometimes they go beyond the borders of West Virginia to capture fugitives.”

The group focuses on violent crimes and tracking down the worst of the worst suspects, Baylous said. That often includes traveling to other states and areas to find people who might be trafficking drugs into the region or suspects that ran after committing a crime.

The award recognized CUFFED for outperforming many larger districts that have much larger staffs and larger budgets. Just this week, the Marshals marked its 100th murder suspect arrest by the task force since 2012, Baylous said.

“You can either surrender to CUFFED Task Force now, or your second choice is to run and hide,” Baylous said to criminals. “No matter what choice you make, you will end up in jail. The only difference is that if you decide to run and hide, you’ll just go to jail cold and hungry and completely worn out.”

The task force has arrested suspects in the Huntington New Year’s Day Hookah Bar shooting, a three-day operation following the murder of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson and a major drug trafficking bust on Charleston’s west side.

The operation is made possibly by local law enforcement groups committing resources to the task force despite often being short staffed.

Roane County Sheriff Brian Hickman said a deputy has been working with the group for 12 years, and helped with multiple warrant sweeps in the county. He is committed to continuing the partnership in hopes of getting more wanted felons off the street.

“It benefits the county of getting someone off the street that has violent tendencies and has warrants to bring them into custody,” Sheriff Hickman said. “The training that the Marshal’s Service has in bringing them in safely, and it helps out our community with someone is running large to bring them in.”

“The old saying is you can run but you can’t hind,” St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford said. “I assure you that when they get started, they get their teeth in, they are not letting go until they get the person they are looking for.”

CUFFED included members of the U.S. Marshals, ICE, Department of Interior Fish and Wildlife, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Corrections, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office ‚Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Barboursville Police Department, Beckley Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Ironton Police Department (Ohio), Princeton Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department and Saint Albans Police Department.

