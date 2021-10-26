Advertisement

Teen arrested while boarding school bus for making terroristic threats

(Source: TeroVesalainen via Canva)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday while boarding his school bus for making terroristic threats.

According to Logan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael LaFauci, the threat was made overnight on Snapchat and reported to a school resource officer at Chapmanville Regional High School around 6:30 a.m.

The teen was taken into custody at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the teen did not have a weapon or anything else on him that could have put anyone at risk.

The threat made was against another student who is dating the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police, the resource officer searched all other people that might have been involved and found no weapons.

Officials say the school is secure with an additional resource officer that has been added for the day.

