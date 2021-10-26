Two suspicious devices found on tug boat on Ohio River

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two suspicious devices were found on a tug boat on the Ohio River Monday, West Virginia State Police confirm.

On October 25 at 8:30 p.m., troopers say they responded to a possible explosive device found on a tug board near Williamstown in Wood County, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police’s Explosive Response Team responded and safely removed both of devices located on the boat.

Several local, state and federal agencies were also contacted and assisted with the incident.

West Virginia State Police along with the ATF are working on this investigation.

