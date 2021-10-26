Victim identified in fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police have released the name of the person killed in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Detectives say Peyton N. Simpson, 25, of Huntington is the victim. Police found him dead when they got to the scene on the 3000 block of 5th Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Police tell WSAZ they have interviewed several people who were at the scene of the shooting and have identified a suspect at this time. However, no charges have been filed and the suspect’s identity is not being released for the time being.

