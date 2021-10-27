Garbage worker partially run over during morning trash run

SALT ROCK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A garbage truck worker is in the hospital after being partially run over on Wednesday morning’s trash run.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said it happened around 5:30 this morning in the Holiday Park area of Salt Rock.

Zerkle told WSAZ a Republic Services worker slipped and fell while the garbage truck was backing up and was partially run over.

The Sheriff said the man was conscious and in stable condition, and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington for treatment.

His name hasn’t been released.

