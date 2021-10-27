Advertisement

Herd intra-squad scrimmage combines for almost 200 points

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall basketball team made their first public appearance for the 2021-22 season as the White squad defeated the Black squad by a final of 102-89 at the Henderson Center. Both squads combined for 73 three point attempts with senior Taevion Kinsey leading the way for the White team with 25 points. Andrew Taylor, Darius George, Goran Miladinovich, and Obinna Anochili-Killen also scored in double figures.

For the Black squad, newcomers Chase McKey, Aymeric Toussaint and Kyle Braun combined for 53 points with veteran Marco Sarenac adding 16 points.

Marshall opens the exhibition part of their season this coming Sunday when they host Pikeville. Here are the highlights that aired Tuesday on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington police have taped off the area around a home along 5th Avenue and 30th Street after...
One killed in shooting in Huntington
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it
Deputies say he was last seen along Buck Lick Creek Road in Oak Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Missing man found
A family home and garage caught fire early Sunday morning.
Multiple crews fight structure fire
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Latest News

Poca is #1 in Class AA
Week 9 of the WV high school football rankings are out
Marshall's record is now 1-1-1.
Herd soccer jumps to #2
Herd intra-squad scrimmage combines for almost 200 points
Herd intra-squad scrimmage combines for almost 200 points
Portsmouth vs Ironton highlights
OHSAA releases 1st round playoff games