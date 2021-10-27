Herd intra-squad scrimmage combines for almost 200 points

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall basketball team made their first public appearance for the 2021-22 season as the White squad defeated the Black squad by a final of 102-89 at the Henderson Center. Both squads combined for 73 three point attempts with senior Taevion Kinsey leading the way for the White team with 25 points. Andrew Taylor, Darius George, Goran Miladinovich, and Obinna Anochili-Killen also scored in double figures.

For the Black squad, newcomers Chase McKey, Aymeric Toussaint and Kyle Braun combined for 53 points with veteran Marco Sarenac adding 16 points.

Marshall opens the exhibition part of their season this coming Sunday when they host Pikeville. Here are the highlights that aired Tuesday on WSAZ Sports.

